Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Increases By 5.2%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,298,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares during the period. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 146.2% in the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $5.96 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

