Short Interest in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Increases By 8.6%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 563,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS opened at $0.57 on Friday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

