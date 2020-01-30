Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Drops By 11.5%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGC. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

