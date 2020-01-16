Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rises By 9.0%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

