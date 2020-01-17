Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Rises By 7.0%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Synthetic Biologics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SYN opened at $0.50 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

