Short Interest in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rises By 15.0%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

