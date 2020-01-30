Short Interest in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Increases By 19.6%

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 62.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

TGE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 4,502,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

