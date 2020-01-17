Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Rises By 6.3%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of TALO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Talos Energy by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Talos Energy by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

