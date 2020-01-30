Short Interest in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Drops By 18.7%

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 197,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

TCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

