Short Interest in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Increases By 75.1%

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 76,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,240. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

