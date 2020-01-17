Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expands By 6.0%

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

