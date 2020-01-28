Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Decreases By 53.5%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Technical Communications stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 8.98%.

TCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

