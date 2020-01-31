Short Interest in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Grows By 12.4%

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,871 shares of company stock worth $7,534,559 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TechTarget by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $25.75 on Friday. TechTarget has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $729.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

