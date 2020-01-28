Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Decreases By 34.8%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TESS. ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

