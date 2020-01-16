Short Interest in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Grows By 6.0%

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 798,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $52.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

