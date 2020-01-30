Short Interest in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Increases By 11.9%

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TFSL remained flat at $$19.82 on Thursday. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,445. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

