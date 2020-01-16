Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Increases By 9.1%

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 34,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

