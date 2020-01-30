Short Interest in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Grows By 20.7%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,916. Timken has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $346,504.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 in the last three months. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 422,019 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $19,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds