Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Grows By 27.0%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.31. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)