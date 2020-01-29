Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expands By 34.2%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

NYSE:BLD traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 105,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $371,695.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

