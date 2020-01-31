Short Interest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases By 14.2%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

TD opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

