Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Increases By 36.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 465,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 22,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,138. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 205,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after acquiring an additional 907,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,928 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader