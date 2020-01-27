Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Rises By 218.6%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 218.6% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

