Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Declines By 27.2%

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896. The company has a market cap of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 232.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

