Short Interest in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Rises By 14.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in TransEnterix by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransEnterix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransEnterix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 66,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRXC stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

