Short Interest in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Drops By 6.8%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

TRV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.85. 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,934. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

