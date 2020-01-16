Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Drops By 11.1%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,575. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

