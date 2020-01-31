Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Declines By 8.6%

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

THS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 269,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 552,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,986,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?