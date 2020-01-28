Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Declines By 25.5%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

TUES stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.88. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUES shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

