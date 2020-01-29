Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Drops By 11.9%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,074. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $379.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider Stein Ove Fenne acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,106.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 868,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 195.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 531,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

