Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Drops By 10.6%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 634,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?