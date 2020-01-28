Short Interest in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Declines By 21.0%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TRWH stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

