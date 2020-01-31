Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Grows By 11.6%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $321.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $321.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 412,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet