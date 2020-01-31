Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 9.2%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Unico American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Unico American has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of -0.40.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

