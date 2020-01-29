Short Interest in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Drops By 18.5%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unit by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unit by 80.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of UNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 1,260,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Unit has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

