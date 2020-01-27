Short Interest in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Expands By 228.6%

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of UBOH opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

