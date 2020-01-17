Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Expands By 9.0%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 539,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 116.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

