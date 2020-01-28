Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Expands By 27.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

UBFO opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

