Short Interest in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Declines By 6.6%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $89,352.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 137,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $119.37.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel