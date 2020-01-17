Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Declines By 10.3%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 449,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,214. The company has a market capitalization of $825.12 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?