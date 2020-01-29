Short Interest in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Decreases By 15.7%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection