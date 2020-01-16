Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increases By 13.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of VTR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

