Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expands By 29.4%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Virtusa news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,291,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,053. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

VRTU stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

