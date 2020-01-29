Short Interest in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Increases By 38.7%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRI opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

