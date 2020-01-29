Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rises By 15.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,105 shares of company stock worth $4,770,627. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. 4,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,982. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

