Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expands By 15.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 12,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,500. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading