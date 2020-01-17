Short Interest in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Grows By 8.9%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Whirlpool by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

