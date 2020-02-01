Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rises By 5.5%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

