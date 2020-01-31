Short Interest in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Grows By 5.2%

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

WLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $886.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.31. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 112,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

