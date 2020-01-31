Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Rises By 10.8%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

XBIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

